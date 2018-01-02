In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Gene Munster’s 2018 Forecast

From the next Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition to the future average selling price of an Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, see what Loup Ventures and Gene Munster think the year may bring in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Bitcoin Bites, Amazon Acquires: Gene Munster’s 8 Tech Predictions For 2018.”

Financial pundits seemed most intrigued by Munster’s bold expectation for the future of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). Find out why here.

Benzinga’s Readers Place Their Bets

In a series polls, Benzinga’s avid audience weighed in on everything from mergers and acquisitions to crytpocurrency. Wayne Duggan explains in “New Year Predictions: Bitcoin Drops, Ripple Rises, Retail Takeovers, And The Trillion-Dollar Market Cap.”

A Familiar Pair Trade Suggested

With speculation of a T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) tie-up finally put to bed, how to trade the two telecoms? Read the KeyBanc Capital Markets thesis here.