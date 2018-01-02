Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Failed Merger Talks, Continuing The T-Mobile Vs. Sprint Pair Trade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 9:17am   Comments
Share:
After Failed Merger Talks, Continuing The T-Mobile Vs. Sprint Pair Trade
Related S
What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
Texting Turns 25: A Look At Its Transformative Role In US Commerce
Related
Mark Cuban Says 'Nothing Will Change' After Net Neutrality Repeal: 'It Would Be Business Suicide'
The Market In 5 Minutes: CSX CEO, Overstock, Net Neutrality, Amazon Prime, And More

The highly competitive nature of the wireless carrier market in 2017 is expected to moderate in 2018, while the industry as a whole is also likely to benefit from a more favorable macro environment, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Brandon Nispel maintains an Overweight rating on T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)'s stock with a price target boosted from $72 and $76. The analyst maintains an Underweight rating on Sprint Corp (NYSE: S)'s stock with a price target lowered from $5.50 to $5. 

The Thesis

A T-Mobile and Sprint merger is off the table, Nispel said. But a price war between mobile carriers is unlikely, he said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The wireless industry will continue to be competitive on devices but "more muted" on data plan price competition, as the competition will focus on differentiation between the unlimited data plans, Nispel said. 

Between T-Mobile and Sprint, T-Mobile could experience continuation of service revenue growth even with flat average revenue per user, Nispel also said. On the other hand, Sprint's year-over-year ARPU comparison will likely be negatively impacted from a change in its insurance program, while its churn will also increase in 2018, he said. 

T-Mobile's 600MHz build is likely to create margin pressure, but its increased scale will result in an even greater positive impact to margins, the analyst said. On the other hand, Sprint's increased capital investments will pressure service gross margins, especially if its subscriber growth slows down, Nispel said. 

Price Action

Shares of T-Mobile gained 10 percent in 2017 while Sprint's stock lost 30 percent.

Related Links:

What To Do With Sprint, T-Mobile Now That A Merger's Off The Table

T-Mobile's 'Netflix On Us' Initiative Isn't Enough To Warrant An Upgrade From Deutsche Bank

Latest Ratings for S

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017JefferiesMaintainsUnderperform
Nov 2017UBSMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2017KeyBancDowngradesSector WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for S
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brandon Nispel KeyBanc Capital Markets smartphones unlimited dataAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (S + TMUS)

Mark Cuban Says 'Nothing Will Change' After Net Neutrality Repeal: 'It Would Be Business Suicide'
The Market In 5 Minutes: CSX CEO, Overstock, Net Neutrality, Amazon Prime, And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On T-Mobile, Electronic Arts, And More
Altice, T-Mobile, AT&T Would Benefit From Tax Reform, HSBC Says
What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on S
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.