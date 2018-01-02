Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Bites, Amazon Acquires: Gene Munster's 8 Tech Predictions For 2018
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 02, 2018 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Bites, Amazon Acquires: Gene Munster's 8 Tech Predictions For 2018
Related TSLA
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, GE, Starbucks, Tesla, And More
Our Most-Read Stories Of The Year
Eric Parnell Positions For 2018: Watch The Dollar (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOGL
Tech Expert Breaks Down The FAANG's 2018 Outlook
Mark Cuban Says 'Nothing Will Change' After Net Neutrality Repeal: 'It Would Be Business Suicide'
Alibaba's mobile browser beats Google in emerging markets (Seeking Alpha)

With the exception of a few expected hiccups, the trends of 2017 are seen to persist and accelerate into the new year, preserving the ranks of major tech competitors.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) ramps its Model 3, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) crushes AI, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) buys Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) — it could all occur in a year's time, according to one analyst. 

Here are the predictions of Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures:

The Thesis

  • Amazon acquires Target. “Target is the ideal offline partner for Amazon for two reasons, shared demographic and manageable but comprehensive store count,” Munster said. 
  • Bitcoin and competing cryptocurrencies sell off amid increased regulation, skepticism by institutional investors and operational issues across trading platforms. Despite the short-term setbacks and immediate bubble, Munster expects blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies “represent the future of storing value.”
  • Tesla ramps Model 3 production from 2,500 to 150,000, but striking the estimate isn’t necessarily significant. “Short-term production numbers do not materially affect the long-term story,” Munster said. 
  • Traditional automakers announce expansions to their electric vehicle lines, but plan no releases until 2019 or 2020. Meanwhile, autonomous vehicle projects quietly advance toward their 2021 target ramps.
  • Artificial intelligence continues to trend and advance, driven by Google’s “Deepmind” project.
  • Google Home seizes smart-speaker market share from Amazon.
  • With a 30-percent mix of iPhone X and 18-percent mix of iPhone 8, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone’s average selling price pops to $740 against consensus estimates of $710.
  • Virtual reality hardware goes cordless but doesn’t become mainstream until 2019.

Price Action

At the time of publication, Tesla was set to open at $311, Alphabet at $1,058.50, Apple at $169.96 and Amazon at $1,173.50.

Related Links:

What's Next For Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum In 2018?

Tech Expert Breaks Down The FAANG's 2018 Outlook

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bitcoin Gene Munster Loup VenturesAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

The Best Sector ETFs For January: Familiar Leadership
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, GE, Starbucks, Tesla, And More
Tech Expert Breaks Down The FAANG's 2018 Outlook
Our Most-Read Stories Of The Year
Cuts To Apple iPhone Estimates 'Highly Unlikely,' Says Gene Munster
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple Issues Apology, Softbank & Uber, The Year In Cryptos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.