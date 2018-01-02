Bitcoin Bites, Amazon Acquires: Gene Munster's 8 Tech Predictions For 2018
With the exception of a few expected hiccups, the trends of 2017 are seen to persist and accelerate into the new year, preserving the ranks of major tech competitors.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) ramps its Model 3, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) crushes AI, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) buys Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) — it could all occur in a year's time, according to one analyst.
Here are the predictions of Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures:
The Thesis
- Amazon acquires Target. “Target is the ideal offline partner for Amazon for two reasons, shared demographic and manageable but comprehensive store count,” Munster said.
- Bitcoin and competing cryptocurrencies sell off amid increased regulation, skepticism by institutional investors and operational issues across trading platforms. Despite the short-term setbacks and immediate bubble, Munster expects blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies “represent the future of storing value.”
- Tesla ramps Model 3 production from 2,500 to 150,000, but striking the estimate isn’t necessarily significant. “Short-term production numbers do not materially affect the long-term story,” Munster said.
- Traditional automakers announce expansions to their electric vehicle lines, but plan no releases until 2019 or 2020. Meanwhile, autonomous vehicle projects quietly advance toward their 2021 target ramps.
- Artificial intelligence continues to trend and advance, driven by Google’s “Deepmind” project.
- Google Home seizes smart-speaker market share from Amazon.
- With a 30-percent mix of iPhone X and 18-percent mix of iPhone 8, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone’s average selling price pops to $740 against consensus estimates of $710.
- Virtual reality hardware goes cordless but doesn’t become mainstream until 2019.
Price Action
At the time of publication, Tesla was set to open at $311, Alphabet at $1,058.50, Apple at $169.96 and Amazon at $1,173.50.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|In-Line
|Oct 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2017
|Standpoint Research
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Sell
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
