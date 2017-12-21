Market Overview

Argus: Darden Restaurants Among 'Best-Managed' Dining Names

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2017 3:44pm   Comments
GDP Data, Bank Of Japan Meeting Take Center Stage After Tax Plan Passage
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2017
2107's best performing restaurant stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) beat consensus estimates Dec. 19 with its second-quarter EPS of 73 cents and sales of $1.88 billion.

The Analyst

Argus' John Staszak upgraded Darden Restaurants from Hold to Buy with a price target of $108.

The Thesis

Darden's initiatives to price aggressively, lower costs and increase customer traffic at Olive Garden can also be used to improve results at its specialty brands, Staszak said in a Thursday note. (See Staszak's track record here.) 

And Olive Garden's operational efficiency, convenience, dining experience and technology improvements can be transferred to Darden's other brands, the analyst said. Argus expects that Darden's long history of dividend hikes and share buybacks will continue to attract growth-income investors.

Buybacks, unit expansion and further cost reductions will lead to EPS growth over time, Staszak said. The analyst said he sees Darden as one of the best-managed casual dining companies.

In the Dec. 19 quarterly report, Darden increased its fiscal 2018 guidance from $4.38-$4.50 to $4.45-$4.53. Argus increased its fiscal 2018 EPS estimate from $4.44 to $4.60 and its fiscal 2019 EPS from $4.80 to $5.

The Price Action

Darden spiked 8.56 percent after the earnings report, reaching a 52-week high of $98.29. After reaching the 52-week high, it pulled back to $95.56 and is trading flat Thursday. 

Latest Ratings for DRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Oct 2017ArgusDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for DRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus diningAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

