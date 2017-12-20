45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares jumped 83.07 percent to close at $4.65 on Tuesday.
- Pfenex Inc (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares rose 62.5 percent to close at $3.38 on Tuesday. Pfenex earned $18.5 million in milestones and updated worldwide license and option agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares gained 31.7 percent to close at $2.95.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares jumped 23.05 percent to close at $17.35 on Tuesday.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares climbed 22.41 percent to close at $2.84. Meet Group expects Q4 and FY 2017 EBITDA and sales at or above the high end of its previously given range.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 20.57 percent to close at $5.10. Tyme will present efficacy data on SM-88 in pancreatic cancer at the 2018 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares jumped 17.51 percent to close at $2.55 on Tuesday.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares surged 17.12 percent to close at $5.13 on Tuesday.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares rose 16.55 percent to close at $4.79 on Tuesday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares jumped 14.58 percent to close at $8.25.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 14.47 percent to close at $1.82 after the company disclosed that Australia and New Zealand Banking Group customers can make payments with wearable devices and its FitPay payment platform.
- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) shares rose 14 percent to close at $2.28 on Tuesday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 13.5 percent to close at $2.69. Bridgeline Digital posted Q4 net loss of $332 thousand, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.4 million.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares gained 13.19 percent to close at $3.09 following news of an energy storage development cooperation contract with Shanghai Electric and Fujian Tongyong.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares gained 9.01 percent to close at $3.87 on Tuesday.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) gained 7.37 percent to close at $45.30 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) jumped 6.79 percent to close at $96.69 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares surged 6.52 percent to close at $4.90 as the company reported an integration with Salesforce.com.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 5.84 percent to close at $38.60. Riot Blockchain reported a $37 million private placement.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 5.63 percent to close at $9.57 after the company disclosed a new agreement for its KanKan FinTech product.
- Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) shares rose 4.8 percent to close at $29.23 after Starboard Value reported a 9.9 percent stake in the company.
Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dipped 26.67 percent to close at $2.09 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of its $12.6 million underwritten public offering.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 20.93 percent to close at $2.04 on Tuesday after surging 111.48 percent on Monday.
- On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) tumbled 18.78 percent to close at $1.86 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations shares jumped 122.33 percent Monday after the company disclosed that it's "developing capabilities to implement the use of bitcoins in its cashless payment solutions.”
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 15.81 percent to close at $5.75 on Tuesday.
- China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: CCCR) shares dipped 15.74 percent to close at $2.57 on Tuesday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dropped 15.32 percent to close at $12.33 on Tuesday.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares fell 14.9 percent to close at $7.48. ImmuCell priced its $3 million offering at $7.30 per share.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares declined 14.74 percent to close at $17.01.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dipped 14.37 percent to close at $5.78 on Tuesday after gaining 17.80 percent on Monday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares declined 12.96 percent to close at $14.31 on Tuesday.
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares fell 12.37 percent to close at $2.62 on Tuesday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares fell 12.3 2percent to close at $3.56.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares tumbled 11.86 percent to close at $6.69. McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 11.75 percent to close at $3.68.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) tumbled 11.09 percent to close at $4.89 amid report that the SEC has temporarily suspended trading in Crypto securities.
- Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares declined 11.06 percent to close at $6.35. BMO Capital downgraded Funko from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) declined 10.66 percent to close at $16.01. McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) dropped 9.49 percent to close at $5.72 on Tuesday after gaining 15.33 percent on Monday.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) shares dropped 8.57 percent to close at $2.56. Bioanalytical Systems reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $5.873 million.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 8.57 percent to close at $38.32 on Tuesday after declining 2.42 percent on Monday.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares dipped 8.44 percent to close at $187.46. FactSet posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dropped 8.2 percent to close at $5.82 on Tuesday after climbing 10.45 percent on Monday.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 5.68 percent to close at $68.27 after rising 228.85 percent on Monday.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) shares slipped 4.21 percent to close at $9.10 as the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana for $9 per share in cash.
