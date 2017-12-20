Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2017 4:54am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares jumped 83.07 percent to close at $4.65 on Tuesday.
  • Pfenex Inc (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares rose 62.5 percent to close at $3.38 on Tuesday. Pfenex earned $18.5 million in milestones and updated worldwide license and option agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares gained 31.7 percent to close at $2.95.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares jumped 23.05 percent to close at $17.35 on Tuesday.
  • Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares climbed 22.41 percent to close at $2.84. Meet Group expects Q4 and FY 2017 EBITDA and sales at or above the high end of its previously given range.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 20.57 percent to close at $5.10. Tyme will present efficacy data on SM-88 in pancreatic cancer at the 2018 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
  • Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares jumped 17.51 percent to close at $2.55 on Tuesday.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares surged 17.12 percent to close at $5.13 on Tuesday.
  • Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares rose 16.55 percent to close at $4.79 on Tuesday.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares jumped 14.58 percent to close at $8.25.
  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 14.47 percent to close at $1.82 after the company disclosed that Australia and New Zealand Banking Group customers can make payments with wearable devices and its FitPay payment platform.
  • Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) shares rose 14 percent to close at $2.28 on Tuesday.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 13.5 percent to close at $2.69. Bridgeline Digital posted Q4 net loss of $332 thousand, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.4 million.
  • China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares gained 13.19 percent to close at $3.09 following news of an energy storage development cooperation contract with Shanghai Electric and Fujian Tongyong.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares gained 9.01 percent to close at $3.87 on Tuesday.
  • Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) gained 7.37 percent to close at $45.30 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) jumped 6.79 percent to close at $96.69 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares surged 6.52 percent to close at $4.90 as the company reported an integration with Salesforce.com.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 5.84 percent to close at $38.60. Riot Blockchain reported a $37 million private placement.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 5.63 percent to close at $9.57 after the company disclosed a new agreement for its KanKan FinTech product.
  • Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) shares rose 4.8 percent to close at $29.23 after Starboard Value reported a 9.9 percent stake in the company.


Losers

  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dipped 26.67 percent to close at $2.09 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of its $12.6 million underwritten public offering.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 20.93 percent to close at $2.04 on Tuesday after surging 111.48 percent on Monday.
  • On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) tumbled 18.78 percent to close at $1.86 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations shares jumped 122.33 percent Monday after the company disclosed that it's "developing capabilities to implement the use of bitcoins in its cashless payment solutions.”
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 15.81 percent to close at $5.75 on Tuesday.
  • China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: CCCR) shares dipped 15.74 percent to close at $2.57 on Tuesday.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dropped 15.32 percent to close at $12.33 on Tuesday.
  • ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares fell 14.9 percent to close at $7.48. ImmuCell priced its $3 million offering at $7.30 per share.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares declined 14.74 percent to close at $17.01.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dipped 14.37 percent to close at $5.78 on Tuesday after gaining 17.80 percent on Monday.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares declined 12.96 percent to close at $14.31 on Tuesday.
  • ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares fell 12.37 percent to close at $2.62 on Tuesday.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares fell 12.3 2percent to close at $3.56.
  • McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares tumbled 11.86 percent to close at $6.69. McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 11.75 percent to close at $3.68.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) tumbled 11.09 percent to close at $4.89 amid report that the SEC has temporarily suspended trading in Crypto securities.
  • Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares declined 11.06 percent to close at $6.35. BMO Capital downgraded Funko from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) declined 10.66 percent to close at $16.01. McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron announced plans to combine in a $6 billion deal.
  • Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) dropped 9.49 percent to close at $5.72 on Tuesday after gaining 15.33 percent on Monday.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) shares dropped 8.57 percent to close at $2.56. Bioanalytical Systems reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $5.873 million.
  • China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 8.57 percent to close at $38.32 on Tuesday after declining 2.42 percent on Monday.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares dipped 8.44 percent to close at $187.46. FactSet posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dropped 8.2 percent to close at $5.82 on Tuesday after climbing 10.45 percent on Monday.
  • Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 5.68 percent to close at $68.27 after rising 228.85 percent on Monday.
  • Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) shares slipped 4.21 percent to close at $9.10 as the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana for $9 per share in cash.

Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BASI + ADOM)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead: The Year's Biggest Biotech Conference, Host Of IPO Quiet Period Expirations, And Other Coming Catalysts
36 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LENS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.