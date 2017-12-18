Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) just received some more good news from Wall Street.

Sentiment appears to be shifting on the world’s largest sportswear company after a host of upgrades and price target increases over the past week.

Shares have hit a new 52-week high.

The Expert

Scott Krasik of Buckingham Research reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $64 to $71.

The Thesis

Although Nike’s upcoming earnings do not appear to be a catalyst for the stock, Krasik projects that Nike's better-selling new products will scale; markdowns will diminish; and currency headwinds will shift to tailwinds by the second half of the fiscal year. (See Krasik's track record here.)

Potential for greater share repurchases exists if Nike elects to repatriate overseas cash, Krasik said.

“Nike is investing to get closer to its consumer, which is margin-accretive in a digital world; at the same time, advanced manufacturing methods will drive product costs lower. At current levels, we view the risk/reward as favorable,” the analyst said.

Buckingham Research’s channel checks in the second quarter were favorable in North America and China, but the analyst said there is sequential wholesale pressure in Western Europe.

Nike is set to report second-quarter earnings after the close Dec. 21.

Price Action

Nike shares were up slightly at $64.97 at the time of publication.

