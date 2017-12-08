Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Johnson Controls A 'Value Trap'? Goldman Downgrades

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Is Johnson Controls A 'Value Trap'? Goldman Downgrades
Related JCI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin's New High, Strong Payroll Numbers, Brexit Update
Johnson Controls authorizes another $1B share buyback plan (Seeking Alpha)

Many Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE: JCI) shareholders are frustrated with the stock's performance as of late, and some among Wall Street see further downside ahead.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs' Joe Ritchie downgraded Johnson Controls' stock rating from Neutral to Sell with a $35 price target.

The Thesis

Johnson Controls' stock has fallen around 8 percent since the start of 2017 which makes it a notable underperformer versus the average 25 percent among peers under Ritchie's coverage, the analyst said in an industry-wide research report. (See Ritchie's track record here.) 

But many of the issues which plagued the stock throughout 2017 are likely to continue into 2018.

The issues, according to Goldman Sachs, include:

  • An earnings per share growth that will likely trail its peers at 7 percent in fiscal 2018 versus an average of 11 percent for its peers.
  • Expectations for a 2.4-percent organic growth rate versus a group average of 4 percent.
  • A "subpar" free cash flow conversion.
  • A below-average CROCI, or cash return on capital invested. 

"We would be more positive on the shares if JCI improved its working capital metrics, organic growth accelerated (especially in buildings), higher cost-outs drove better incremental margins and/or JCI conducted accretive portfolio actions," the analyst said. 

Price Action

Shares of Johnson Controls were trading lower by more than 0.5 percent Friday morning.

Related Links: 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2017

The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin's New High, Strong Payroll Numbers, Brexit Update

Latest Ratings for JCI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Nov 2017SusquehannaDowngradesPositiveNeutral
Nov 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JCI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs HVAC Johnson ControlsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin's New High, Strong Payroll Numbers, Brexit Update
Oppenheimer's Top Stock Picks For December
Susquehanna ID's 5 Negatives In Johnson Controls
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2017
13 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on JCI

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.