IN THE NEWS

Bitcoin surged to yet another new all-time high Thursday, crossing above the $15,000 level for the first time: Link

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY)’s MoviePass caught an endorsement from a national theater chain Thursday: Link

The U.K. and the European Union have reached an agreement on Brexit divorce terms after six months of tense talks, opening the way for negotiations to advance on a trade deal: Link

The top U.S. intelligence official has ordered tighter restrictions on how the names of Americans kept secret in intelligence reports can be revealed during presidential transitions, according to documents seen by Reuters: Link

Bitcoin is coming to Wall Street on Sunday, and some executives at the world’s biggest banks aren’t sleeping well: Link

The U.S. Congress sent President Donald Trump a two-week extension of federal funding that averts a government shutdown this week but defers contentious decisions on spending on defense and domestic programs: Link

Roaring wildfires continued to burn large swaths of Southern California on Thursday, forcing a wave of new evacuations, shutting down major roadways and threatening some of the state’s lucrative crops: Link

Federal judge Richard Leon played it straight down the middle in his first ruling on the US government’s controversial suit to stop AT&T (NYSE: T) from buying Time Warner (NYSE: TWX): Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Nonfarm Payrolls for Nov 228.0K vs 200.0K Est; Private Payrolls for Nov 221.0K vs 190.0K Est; Unemployment Rate for Nov 4.10% vs 4.10% Est

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale trade inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Piper Jaffray upgraded Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) from Underweight to Overweight

(NYSE: MTOR) from Underweight to Overweight KeyBanc upgraded EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: NPO) from Sector Weight to Overweight KBW upgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: AMH) from Market Perform to Outperform Goldman Sachs downgraded Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) from Neutral to Sell

(NYSE: JCI) from Neutral to Sell Piper Jaffray downgraded Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) from Overweight to Neutral

(NYSE: CIEN) from Overweight to Neutral KeyBanc downgraded Ball (NYSE: BLL) from Sector Weight to Underweight

