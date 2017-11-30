Market Overview

Amid Retail's Resurgence, Here Are 4 Stocks One Analyst Is Watching
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2017 1:41pm   Comments
SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) is up 15 percent from the year’s mid-August nadir, and while Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth anticipates continued recovery, he awaits more attractive entry points before riding the sector’s rise.

Here are four stocks Feinseth is eyeing: 

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

  • Current price: $45.75
  • Buy-in range: $41 to $43
  • Price target: high $40s
  • Thesis: “A take-private transaction will be revisited in the first quarter of next year.”

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)

  • Current price: $24.49
  • Buy-in range: $21 to $23
  • Price target: high $20s over the holiday season
  • Thesis: "A Macy’s/Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) tie-up is possible and would be interesting.”

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

  • Current price: $61.03
  • Buy-in range: below $60
  • Price target: high $60s near term and $70s long term
  • Thesis: “Target was overly cautious in their forward guidance on [the] recent earnings release.”

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)

  • Current price: $233.16
  • Buy-in range: $210 to $220
  • Price target: above $250 near term and above $300 long term
  • Thesis: Feinseth called Ulta’s recent selloff “an overreaction,” and while he previously recommended buying into the recent sub-$200 valley, he thinks the opportunity has passed and now awaits a fade beneath $220.

