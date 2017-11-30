Amid Retail's Resurgence, Here Are 4 Stocks One Analyst Is Watching
SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) is up 15 percent from the year’s mid-August nadir, and while Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth anticipates continued recovery, he awaits more attractive entry points before riding the sector’s rise.
Here are four stocks Feinseth is eyeing:
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)
- Current price: $45.75
- Buy-in range: $41 to $43
- Price target: high $40s
- Thesis: “A take-private transaction will be revisited in the first quarter of next year.”
Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)
- Current price: $24.49
- Buy-in range: $21 to $23
- Price target: high $20s over the holiday season
- Thesis: "A Macy’s/Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) tie-up is possible and would be interesting.”
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)
- Current price: $61.03
- Buy-in range: below $60
- Price target: high $60s near term and $70s long term
- Thesis: “Target was overly cautious in their forward guidance on [the] recent earnings release.”
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)
- Current price: $233.16
- Buy-in range: $210 to $220
- Price target: above $250 near term and above $300 long term
- Thesis: Feinseth called Ulta’s recent selloff “an overreaction,” and while he previously recommended buying into the recent sub-$200 valley, he thinks the opportunity has passed and now awaits a fade beneath $220.
