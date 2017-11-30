Amid Retail's Resurgence, Here Are 4 Stocks One Analyst Is Watching

SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) is up 15 percent from the year’s mid-August nadir, and while Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth anticipates continued recovery, he awaits more attractive entry points before riding the sector’s rise.

Here are four stocks Feinseth is eyeing:

Current price: $45.75

$45.75 Buy-in range: $41 to $43

$41 to $43 Price target: high $40s

high $40s Thesis: “A take-private transaction will be revisited in the first quarter of next year.”

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)

Current price: $24.49

$24.49 Buy-in range: $21 to $23

$21 to $23 Price target: high $20s over the holiday season

high $20s over the holiday season Thesis: "A Macy’s/Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) tie-up is possible and would be interesting.”

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Current price: $61.03

$61.03 Buy-in range: below $60

below $60 Price target: high $60s near term and $70s long term

high $60s near term and $70s long term Thesis: “Target was overly cautious in their forward guidance on [the] recent earnings release.”

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)

Current price: $233.16

$233.16 Buy-in range: $210 to $220

$210 to $220 Price target: above $250 near term and above $300 long term

above $250 near term and above $300 long term Thesis: Feinseth called Ulta’s recent selloff “an overreaction,” and while he previously recommended buying into the recent sub-$200 valley, he thinks the opportunity has passed and now awaits a fade beneath $220.

Related Links:

Is The Price Right To Buy These 3 Discount Retail Stocks?

Retail Job Losses: Does This Point Toward Protracted Sectoral Weakness?

Retail Analyst Shares His Department And Specialty Picks

Posted-In: Ivan Feinseth Tigress FinancialAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.