Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Retail Analyst Shares His Department And Specialty Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Retail Analyst Shares His Department And Specialty Picks
Related TJX
7 Retailers To Play Favorable Q3 Weather
Shocker? Millennials Love Brick-And-Mortar Retailers, New Survey Finds
Horan Capital Management Buys TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Berkshire ... (GuruFocus)
Related ROST
7 Retailers To Play Favorable Q3 Weather
Amazon Can't Win The Battle Against Off-Price Retailers
Abercrombie & Fitch Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating (Investor's Business Daily)

JPMorgan equity research analyst for department and specialty stores Matt Boss shared with the audience of CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" his view on the retail sector.

He believes there are sub-segments of the retail sector that can fight the e-commerce and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) penetration, and he thinks the off-price retailers can become winners.

Boss has overweight ratings on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) and Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL). He also thinks Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) could do well in the athletics sector.

The department stores could be tough to own, said Boss. He has a Neutral rating across the entire sector and wouldn't be a buyer of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS).

On the global brands side, Boss likes PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH). He is watching closely L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB), but he has a Neutral rating for the stock. He thinks that the company has lost some of its competitive advantage.

Latest Ratings for TJX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TJX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report JPMorganAnalyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BURL)

Express Scripts: Another Potential Amazon Victim?
Walmart Soars After Reaffirming Guidance, $20 Billion Buyback Plan
Walmart Is 'Testing Anything And Everything' To Win The Retail Battle, Analyst Says
Cramer Likes The Data Center Industry But Isn't A Buyer Of Switch
The Market In 5 Minutes: Nvidia's Drive, Russia And Cryptos, And Carbon Emission Limits
Analysts More Positive On Nvidia, AMD Following Processor Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TJX
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.