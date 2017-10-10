Retail Analyst Shares His Department And Specialty Picks

JPMorgan equity research analyst for department and specialty stores Matt Boss shared with the audience of CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" his view on the retail sector.

He believes there are sub-segments of the retail sector that can fight the e-commerce and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) penetration, and he thinks the off-price retailers can become winners.

Boss has overweight ratings on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) and Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL). He also thinks Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) could do well in the athletics sector.

The department stores could be tough to own, said Boss. He has a Neutral rating across the entire sector and wouldn't be a buyer of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS).

On the global brands side, Boss likes PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH). He is watching closely L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB), but he has a Neutral rating for the stock. He thinks that the company has lost some of its competitive advantage.

