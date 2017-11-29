Canaccord Reviews Autodesk's 'Squishy' Q3, Hopes To Buy The Dip
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported fiscal third quarter results after the close Tuesday, posting 5.3 percent revenue growth to $515.3 million and a narrower non-GAAP loss of 12 cents per share.
The results exceeded estimates.
Autodesk's fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance could at best meet, or miss expectations.
The Analyst
Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis, who said a "squishy quarter" pulled investor focus to the nearer term, maintained a Buy rating and
decreased his price target for the shares from $140 to $135.
The Thesis
The negative stock reaction can be traced to the below-par subscription additions and annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, as well as the recent run in the stock, Davis said in a Wednesday morning note. (See Davis' track record here.)
Although Davis said he hoped to pick up Autodesk shares in the $105-109 range, but said the quarter is "almost certainly just a normal 'hiccough' in an extremely complex business model transition," and the stock is likely to stop at the $116 level, he said.
Longer-term, Autodesk could double to $200-$250 within five years, if the $11 free cash flow target for 2022 is even roughly close, Davis said. The analyst sees last night's discomfort and stock dip as offering a nice entry point.
"Our rating remains BUY at current prices, but we get especially bullish if we get lucky and the stock pulls back a bit more over the next few days."
The Price Action
Autodesk shares are up a solid 55 percent in the year-to-date period.
The shares were bid down 11.50 percent to $115 in pre-market trading.
Photo courtesy of Autodesk.
Latest Ratings for ADSK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Wedbush
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ADSK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
