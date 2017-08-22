Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Autodesk, Burlington And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 9:19am   Comments
CNBC's Jim Cramer of "Mad Money" said in the segment of the show called "Lightning Round" that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) should be bought. He thinks there is nothing wrong with the stock, and he added that piracy, its biggest problem, is being solved.

Instead of buying TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL), Cramer would buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Cramer thinks Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is going to have a good quarter, because Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) posted a good one, and they have similar business models.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a too high yield, and Cramer thinks that it is a bargain. He added that the problem is in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP), which is pulling the whole group down.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is good, but Alibaba is better, believes Cramer.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) needed much hotter weather this summer and it needs a cold winter to trade higher, said Cramer.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) performed poorly and it is in the oil business. Cramer wouldn't buy it, because he doesn't want to recommend a stock in the oil and gas business.

Cramer is a buyer of New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR). He thinks the CEO is terrific.

