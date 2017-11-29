8 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $953.26 million before the opening bell. Tiffany shares slipped 0.04 percent to $94.00 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Marvell Technology shares surged 3.14 percent to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 1.72 percent to close at $137.56 on Tuesday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak FY18 guidance. The company also announced plans to lay off around 1,150 employees. Autodesk shares dipped 10.66 percent to $116.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $342.95 million. Jack in the Box shares rose 1.73 percent to close at $102.44 on Tuesday.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) reported a 30 million offering of common shares. Scorpio Services Limited expressed interest to buy at least $20 million of the offering. Scorpio Tankers shares tumbled 7.06 percent to $3.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $389.93 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 4.47 percent to close at $29.20 on Tuesday.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Nuance Communications shares jumped 8.70 percent to $17.24 in the after-hours trading session.
