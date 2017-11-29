8 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $953.26 million before the opening bell. Tiffany shares slipped 0.04 percent to $94.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $953.26 million before the opening bell. Tiffany shares slipped 0.04 percent to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Marvell Technology shares surged 3.14 percent to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MRVL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Marvell Technology shares surged 3.14 percent to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 1.72 percent to close at $137.56 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 1.72 percent to close at $137.56 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak FY18 guidance. The company also announced plans to lay off around 1,150 employees. Autodesk shares dipped 10.66 percent to $116.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

After the markets close, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $342.95 million. Jack in the Box shares rose 1.73 percent to close at $102.44 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $342.95 million. Jack in the Box shares rose 1.73 percent to close at $102.44 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) reported a 30 million offering of common shares. Scorpio Services Limited expressed interest to buy at least $20 million of the offering. Scorpio Tankers shares tumbled 7.06 percent to $3.03 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: STNG) reported a 30 million offering of common shares. Scorpio Services Limited expressed interest to buy at least $20 million of the offering. Scorpio Tankers shares tumbled 7.06 percent to $3.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $389.93 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 4.47 percent to close at $29.20 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: LZB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $389.93 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 4.47 percent to close at $29.20 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Nuance Communications shares jumped 8.70 percent to $17.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

