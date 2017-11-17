Commercial-stage biopharma company Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) reported Thursday 19 percent revenue growth for its fiscal year fourth quarter of 2017, while its loss per share narrowed to 36 cents from 42 cents.

The company also detailed a slew of upcoming catalysts, including a Dec. 26 PDUFA action date for its partner Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX)'s Twirla, a once-weekly contraceptive.

The Analyst

HC Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reviewed the results in a Thursday note. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a $15 price target.

The Thesis

Corium reported above-consensus results ahead of near-term catalysts, Livnat said in a note. The analyst delved on a slew of near-term catalysts that could support the stock, which included:

The PDUFA date for Agile's Twirla contraceptive patch, which could fetch Corium peak of revenue of $50 million per year;

Çommercial partnership for Corium's lead asset donepezil weekly patch for Alzheimer's either this year or in the first half of 2018, with the analyst estimating peak revenues of $200 million for Corium; and

Update from FDA on whether the positive pilot donepezil patch bioequivalence study would be considered as pivotal study for a NDA filing.

If the FDA accepts the already successful study, H.C. Wainwright believes it would entirely de-risk a FQ4 2018 NDA filing, save the company some R&D cash and the FDA's relative comfort level with the product profile.

The Price Action

Corium shares have risen 163.3 percent in the year-to-date period. Thursday, reacting to the F4Q results, shares added 5.84 percent to $10.69.

Related Link: Here Are November PDUFA Catalysts On The Horizon

Latest Ratings for CORI Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 H.C. Wainwright Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2016 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Nov 2015 Jefferies Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for CORI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: HC Wainwright Oren LivnatAnalyst Color Biotech Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.