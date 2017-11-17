Corium Q4 Sales Top Expectations Ahead Of Slew Of Near-Term Catalysts
Commercial-stage biopharma company Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) reported Thursday 19 percent revenue growth for its fiscal year fourth quarter of 2017, while its loss per share narrowed to 36 cents from 42 cents.
The company also detailed a slew of upcoming catalysts, including a Dec. 26 PDUFA action date for its partner Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX)'s Twirla, a once-weekly contraceptive.
The Analyst
HC Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reviewed the results in a Thursday note. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a $15 price target.
The Thesis
Corium reported above-consensus results ahead of near-term catalysts, Livnat said in a note. The analyst delved on a slew of near-term catalysts that could support the stock, which included:
- The PDUFA date for Agile's Twirla contraceptive patch, which could fetch Corium peak of revenue of $50 million per year;
- Çommercial partnership for Corium's lead asset donepezil weekly patch for Alzheimer's either this year or in the first half of 2018, with the analyst estimating peak revenues of $200 million for Corium; and
- Update from FDA on whether the positive pilot donepezil patch bioequivalence study would be considered as pivotal study for a NDA filing.
If the FDA accepts the already successful study, H.C. Wainwright believes it would entirely de-risk a FQ4 2018 NDA filing, save the company some R&D cash and the FDA's relative comfort level with the product profile.
The Price Action
Corium shares have risen 163.3 percent in the year-to-date period. Thursday, reacting to the F4Q results, shares added 5.84 percent to $10.69.
Latest Ratings for CORI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|H.C. Wainwright
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Dec 2016
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Nov 2015
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
