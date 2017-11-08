Credit Suisse Adjusts Its Top Picks List In A Record-Breaking Market

The market has been on a tear this year, with the major averages on a dream run. Against this backdrop, Credit Suisse released its top investment ideas in the U.S., which could serve as a guide for traders to find value even amid an overbought equity market.

Credit Suisse has 101 top stock ideas representing about 15 percent of the 650 names covered by its U.S. analysts. The firm added 15 names to its top picks and removed 15.

Additionally, Credit Suiise said it has eight new No. 1 top picks by virtue of four additions and four upgrades.

Here are the Credit Suisse's eight new top picks and the sectors to which they belong:

Credit Suisse's New No. 1 Top Picks

• First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) – Financial Technology & Payments

• HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) – Healthcare Facilities

• Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) – Packaged Foods

• UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) – Managed Care

• eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) – Consumer Internet: Online Travel & E-commerce

• Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) – Semiconductor Equipment/EDA

• Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) – Mortgage Finance

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) – Biotechnology-large cap

Among these stocks, eBay, Lam Research, Starwood Property Trust and Vertex were upgraded.

Healthcare Facilities and Managed Care were the two sector inclusions.

Credit Suisse's Top Picks Additions:

• Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL)

• Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM)

• Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS)

• Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D)

• Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

• First Data

• Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV)

• HCA Healthcare

• Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE: HCC)

• The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO)

• Mondelez International

• Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN)

• Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE: Q)

• UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH)

• Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW

Stocks Exiting The Top Pick List:

• Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)

• Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH)

• Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)

• Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)

• Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN)

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC)

• Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)

• KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC)

• Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP)

• Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

• PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH)

• Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)

• TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO)

• Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST)

• WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX)

The Stocks Credit Suisse Says Have The Highest Upside Potential:

• Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) – 95.8 percent

• Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: GLNG) – 57.7 percent

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) – 51.5 percent

• Clovis Oncology – 45.4 percent

• Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) – 45.1 percent

• U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) – 41.3 percent

Credit Suisse left investors with a statutory warning that its top pick list should not be construed as a portfolio, but as a snapshot of the analysts' top picks in their coverage universe.

