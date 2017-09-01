Oppenheimer Presents New Menu Of Top Picks

If you’re looking for a financial feast, check Oppenheimer’s choice platter. The firm’s 28 research analysts updated their monthly list of top picks this week, with just more than half of the catalog intact from the start of the summer.

Here is what comes highly recommended:

Consumer Goods

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL): The firm’s product offering and acquisition success are bolstered by accelerating momentum in foreign markets and deepening partnerships with Sephora and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA).

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD): With management disciplined in cost controls and the company poised to profit on home improvement trends, Oppenheimer considers it a long-term success.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR): Catalysts abound for RBI, including the recent Popeye’s acquisition, yet-unappreciated opportunities for accretive capital structure, and the capacity for Burger King and Tim Hortons to drive overall sales improvements.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU): Despite general retail pressures, analysts see comps-driving category opportunity and the potential for premium multiple through square footage growth.

Financials

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR): Oppenheimer sees room for the firm’s public market and real asset platforms to grow over time.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP): The stock price almost fully reflects the credit firm’s recent structural shift and is expected to see upside from billed business growth.

Health Care

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO): The development-stage pharmaceutical recently filed its first drug candidate with the Food and Drug Administration and is expected to launch its products in the next few years.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR): By analyst estimates, the firm’s product pipeline, management team and business model are yet underappreciated.

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: AXON): Despite its recent trial failures, Axon’s symptomatic Alzheimer’s drug is expected to be the first of its kind approved by the FDA in more than 10 years.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY): The tax-advantaged health accounts provider is positioned to profit from regulatory changes and the shifting of health care costs to consumers.

CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI): With a concentration in ASO businesses and a recently strong growth record, the insurer has minimal exposure to risky markets and trades at a discount relative to peers.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART): New offerings in shoulder replacements, total ankle replacements and diabetic foot ulcer treatments are expected to drive low-teens earnings growth.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA): Upcoming reports from three de-risked clinical trials coupled with treatments for Non-24-Hour Sleep Wake Disorder and schizophrenia could help yield modest growth.

Related Link: Goldman Sachs Updates Its Conviction List: What That Means For Investors

Industrials

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO): Oppenheimer considers XPO a “successful deleveraging story” and a leader across transportation and logistics.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB): The leader of the lithium market is situated to profit from the transportation industry’s shift toward BEVs and PHEVs.

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS): The capacity to expand its technology portfolio through acquisition might help propel the stored energy solutions provider as it addresses specific industrial applications.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL): Between ongoing restructuring, improved efficiencies and increasing merger accretion, Oppenheimer considers Xylem well positioned to address increasing global water infrastructure needs.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI): Increasing shifts toward higher efficiency lighting systems and expansion of the LED market are expected to drive long-term double-digit EPS growth for the lighting solutions firm.

Special Situations

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM): As one of the world’s largest producers of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys, Ferroglobe has wide exposure to industrial and consumer products.

Technology

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO): The cloud platform is expected to capitalize on expanding interest in and accelerated movement toward application-to-person communication, which is largely cloud-supported.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE): Exposure in more than 160 countries lends a potential total addressable market of $64 billion in the specialized threat analysis protection industry.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): With well-known games including “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft,” the video game developer is poised to thrive amid emerging eSports, media content and mobile ad trends, as well as shifts toward digital distribution.

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC): The continuing transition from cash to electronic payments bodes well for First Data, which is the rare triple-threat of merchant acquirer, network and issuer processor.

RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG): As secular trends guide businesses toward innovative SaaS communication infrastructure providers, RingCentral is positioned to lead the pack, particularly with its core product growth.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO): The semiconductor firm’s best-in-class visibility lends an advantage in the high-end filter market, one compounded by manufacturing efficiencies, a diversified non-mobile business and recent merger activity.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA): The nation’s largest cable provider, considered to trade at a 20-percent discount to peers, is seen to have superior integrated content and a faster and higher quality network than its competitors have.

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX): With an alluring marketing strategy and rapid portfolio expansion, Wix is growing into a standard Cloud and SaaS platform for small to medium businesses.

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE): With its accretive acquisition of HomeAway and strong management activity, the global online travel agency appears poised to expand its market share.

Latest Ratings for AGIO Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Leerink Swann Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jun 2017 Janney Capital Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2017 Janney Capital Upgrades Neutral Buy View More Analyst Ratings for AGIO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Health Care Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.