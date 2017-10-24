One week ahead of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)'s earnings report, and analysts are divided on the outlook of the company.

This Lady Prefers Hanes

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hanesbrands with a Buy rating and a $29 price target.

“We expect HBI to hit its cash flow targets after two tough years through a return to sustainable positive organic sales growth, the low cost supply chain, Project Booster and working capital improvements, and synergies,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Tiffany Kanaga.

With Hanes trading well below its peers from a price to earnings perspective, Kanaga affirms that the company is poised for a multiple expansion if Hanesbrands can “clear the holiday hurdle” where the company is facing easy compares.

Brick And Mortar Heavy Hanes Causes Concern

Oppenheimer continues to believe in its “Brands Over Retailers” framework in today's evolving retail landscape, but with over 90 percent of sales deriving from brick-and-mortar retailers, the firm is not so confident in this brand.

Oppenheimer analyst Anna Andreeva hit Hanes with a downgrade from Outperform to Perform and lowered its price target from $32 to $26.

Hanesbrands third-quarter preliminary announcement called out strength internationally. The release also implied that North American sales remain pressured according to the analyst.

Rumors of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) developing its own line of athletic apparel will likely affect value brands like Hanes’ Champion more than it may affect premium brands Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA).

“Athletic promotional landscape is only intensifying, as UAA focuses on less-technical/lower-ticket apparel and NKE continues rationalizing inventories, Champion brand could feel some pain. In addition, if in fact AMZN does develop own line of athletic apparel that likely impacts more value brands,” said Andreeva.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 16

Nike Ahead Of Investor Day: Is This The Bottom You've Been Waiting For?



Latest Ratings for HBI Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2017 Oppenheimer Downgrades Outperform Perform Sep 2017 Nomura Downgrades Buy Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for HBI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Initiation Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.