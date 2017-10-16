Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 16
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2017 4:34pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, October 16, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:54:32 pm: SYNT Syntel Fri $20 Calls Sweep (13) at the Bid: 1095 @ $0.5 vs 98 OI; Ref=$19.02

3:50:21 pm: HDSN Hudson Tech Feb 16 $6 Puts Sweep (13) at the Bid: 544 @ $0.801 vs 128 OI; Ref=$6.15

3:36:07 pm: TRXC Transenterix Nov 17 $3 Calls Sweep (19) at the Bid: 899 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$2.84

3:00:13 pm: KPTI Karyopharm May 18 $12.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $2.15 vs 51 OI; Ref=$11.3325

2:37:37 pm: TTS Tile Shop Feb 16 $7.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.7 vs 10 OI; Ref=$8.5

2:08:38 pm: THC Tenet Healthcare Jan 19 $19 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.325 vs 939 OI; Ref=$12.825

2:08:04 pm: PEGI Pattern Energy Mar 16 $25 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 626 @ $1.95 vs 109 OI; Ref=$24.34

1:44:02 pm: HBI Haines Apr 20 $21 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.901 vs 91 OI; Ref=$23.355

12:50:54 pm: RSG Rep Services Jan 19 $60 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.051 vs 108 OI; Ref=$62.8

12:40:19 pm: PVH PVH Nov 17 $120 Calls Sweep (37) at the Bid: 916 @ $6.5 vs 51 OI; Ref=$124.73

12:33:22 pm: SOHU SOHU Nov 17 $62.5 Puts Sweep (6) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.801 vs 22 OI; Ref=$70.0

12:16:55 pm: AKAO Achaogen Mar 16 $10 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 550 @ $0.7 vs 123 OI; Ref=$13.22

12:15:37 pm: TEVA TEVA Dec 1 $14 Puts Sweep (10) at the Ask: 991 @ $0.741 vs 15 OI; Ref=$14.705

12:11:40 pm: AEIS Advanced Energy Ind Jan 19 $80 Puts at the Bid: 1270 @ $3.0 vs 1260 OI; Ref=$88.7713

12:02:14 pm: HOG Harley Davidson Fri $47.5 Calls Sweep; 1500 @ $1.284 vs 740 OI; Ref=$46.72

11:56:31 am: RACE Ferrari Fri $115 Calls Sweep (5) at the Bid: 591 @ $2.06 vs 380 OI; Ref=$115.965

11:54:17 am: QRVO Qorvo Fri $72.5 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 663 @ $0.898 vs 520 OI; Ref=$72.56

11:49:00 am: GPRO GoPro Nov 17 $9 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 3126 @ $0.59 vs 452 OI; Ref=$9.38

11:41:49 am: GPRO GoPro Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 2158 @ $1.051 vs 847 OI; Ref=$9.45

11:13:54 am: VMW VMWare Jan 19 $110 Puts at the Ask: 1167 @ $3.5 vs 279 OI; Ref=$114.5

10:54:53 am: AAPL Apple Oct 27 $147 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 500 @ $12.6 vs 303 OI; Ref=$159.405

9:59:26 am: TSLA Tesla Fri $332.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 557 @ $1.1 vs 314 OI; Ref=$348.125

9:41:04 am: EXEL Exelixis Feb 16 $28 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 500 @ $3.0 vs 57 OI; Ref=$30.07

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

