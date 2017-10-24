Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2017
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Party City Holdco shares rose 2.68 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hasbro shares gained 1.40 percent to $91.01 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded AES Corp (NYSE: AES) from Underperform to Neutral. AES shares climbed 0.63 percent to $11.20 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) from Neutral to Outperform. Delek US shares fell 0.31 percent to close at $25.48 on Monday.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Neutral to Buy. EnLink Midstream shares dropped 1.84 percent to close at $16.00 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Top Pick to Sector Perform. Whirlpool shares dropped 9.04 percent to $166.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Hold. General Electric shares fell 0.27 percent to $22.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from Outperform to Perform. Hanesbrands shares fell 0.87 percent to $22.66 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. BroadSoft shares rose 1.67 percent to close at $ 54.80 on Monday.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Overweight to Neutral. United Continental shares fell 0.17 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Premier shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $34.21 on Friday.
- Bank of America downgraded Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from Neutral to Underperform. Red Hat shares fell 1.74 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Outperform to Perform. Hibbett shares fell 2.13 percent to close at $13.80 on Monday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Criteo shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $46.14 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with a Hold rating. The price target for PVH is set to $131. PVH shares closed at $129.68 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Qualys is set to $65. Qualys shares closed at $51.50 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boston Scientific is set to $36. Boston Scientific shares closed at $29.61 on Monday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tronox is set to $30. Tronox shares closed at $26.58 on Monday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: PQG) with a Buy rating. The price target for PQ Group is set to $20. PQ Group shares closed at $16.67 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for International Paper is set to $60. International Paper shares closed at $58.25 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioTelemetry is set to $41. BioTelemetry shares closed at $30.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on BWX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BWXT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BWX Technologies is set to $70. BWX Technologies shares closed at $60.12 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Weyerhaeuser is set to $35. Weyerhaeuser closed at $34.82 on Monday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...