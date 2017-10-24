Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh maintains his Overweight rating and a price target of $175 for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) after it reported earnings Tuesday. He said this was another impressive quarter for the company as it managed to post its tenth consecutive EPS meet/beat.

U.S. same-store sales grew 4.10 percent, while the global same-store sales grew 6 percent, which was better than consensus. McDonald's expects SG&A costs to decline 7 percent in 2017, year over year, and it expects interest expense to increase 5 percent. The company expects capital expenditures are going to reach $1.7 billion in 2017.

Slabaugh said the valuation for the stock is reasonable, given its relatively conservative balance sheet, although the stock trades near its historically high valuation.

Latest Ratings for MCD Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Barclays Maintains Overweight Oct 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy Oct 2017 Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for MCD

