Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDonald's New Promotions Give The Chain A Sales Boost In Q3

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2017 8:47am   Comments
Share:
McDonald's New Promotions Give The Chain A Sales Boost In Q3
Related MCD
PreMarket Prep Outlook For Tuesday, Oct. 24
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; McDonald's, General Motors Earnings In Focus
US Market Indexes Lower on Monday (GuruFocus)

Shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) initially jumped higher after its third-quarter earnings report but gave back all of its gains and was trading lower by around 0.27 percent. The fast-food restaurant chain said it earned $1.76 per share in its third quarter on revenue of $5.755 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.

Here are some highlights from the earnings report:

  • Consolidated revenue fell 10 percent year-over-year due to the impact of its strategic refranchising initiative.
  • Total systemwide sales rose 7 percent in constant currencies.
  • Global comparable sales rose 6.0 percent.
  • Comparable sales rose 4.1 percent in the U.S. due to strong demand from value promotions.
  • Comparable sales for the international lead segment rose 5.7 percent.
  • Comparable sales for the high growth segment (including China) rose 6.2 percent.
  • Comparable sales for the Foundation markets rose 10.2 percent.
  • During the quarter, McDonald's reached its target of re-franchising 4,000 restaurants in China and Hong Kong.
  • McDonald's returned $2.9 billion to investors through share repurchases and dividends.
  • McDonald's also announced an increase of 7 percent to its quarterly dividend (now $1.01 per share) beginning in the fourth quarter.

"We are serving more customers, more often by offering great tasting food at a good value with the quick service and friendly hospitality they expect from McDonald's," said McDonald's president and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a press release. "Our positive comparable sales and guest counts across all of our operating segments during the third quarter demonstrate broad-based momentum throughout our business that builds upon our strong first half of 2017."

Related Links:

McDonald's Is Getting Serious About Menu Changes

Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2017

Posted-In: McDonalds Menu restaurant Restaurant EarningsEarnings News Dividends Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

PreMarket Prep Outlook For Tuesday, Oct. 24
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; McDonald's, General Motors Earnings In Focus
12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2017
Earnings Preview: Food And Beverage Companies McDonald's, Chipotle And Coca-Cola Report This Week
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Starts In Earnest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MCD

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.