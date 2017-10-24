Shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) initially jumped higher after its third-quarter earnings report but gave back all of its gains and was trading lower by around 0.27 percent. The fast-food restaurant chain said it earned $1.76 per share in its third quarter on revenue of $5.755 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.

Here are some highlights from the earnings report:

Consolidated revenue fell 10 percent year-over-year due to the impact of its strategic refranchising initiative.

Total systemwide sales rose 7 percent in constant currencies.

Global comparable sales rose 6.0 percent.

Comparable sales rose 4.1 percent in the U.S. due to strong demand from value promotions.

Comparable sales for the international lead segment rose 5.7 percent.

Comparable sales for the high growth segment (including China) rose 6.2 percent.

Comparable sales for the Foundation markets rose 10.2 percent.

During the quarter, McDonald's reached its target of re-franchising 4,000 restaurants in China and Hong Kong.

McDonald's returned $2.9 billion to investors through share repurchases and dividends.

McDonald's also announced an increase of 7 percent to its quarterly dividend (now $1.01 per share) beginning in the fourth quarter.

"We are serving more customers, more often by offering great tasting food at a good value with the quick service and friendly hospitality they expect from McDonald's," said McDonald's president and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a press release. "Our positive comparable sales and guest counts across all of our operating segments during the third quarter demonstrate broad-based momentum throughout our business that builds upon our strong first half of 2017."

