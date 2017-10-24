Canaccord Genuity said in a Tuesday note Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) enjoys the most robust pipeline in its long, storied history. The firm also said the company is set to further augment the proportion of sales derived from faster-growth markets, many of which sport tailwinds.

The firm initiated coverage of Boston Scientific with a Buy rating and a Street-high price target of $36 for the shares.

Analyst Jason Mills said the company is primed to deliver top- and bottom-line growth above its peer group over the next few years, given its compelling portfolio of differentiated products.

The products include Watchman, LAAC, S-ICD, Synergy DES and Lotus/Acurate TAVR, while the company also offers several differentiated technologies in its dominant Med-Surg business.

The analyst thinks the stock will outperform large-cap med-tech peers over the next three years through three drivers, which fundamentally comprise his bullish thesis.

Boston Scientific will deliver faster organic growth versus large-cap med-tech peer group. Canaccord Genuity estimates organic revenue growth of 7.8 percent through 2020 compared to 7 percent for large-cap peers.

The company will deliver operating margin expansion, suggesting faster earnings per share growth versus peer group through 2018, at least.

The firm expects the company to leverage a relatively unencumbered balance sheet in 2018-2021, allowing the company to consummate deals capable of augmenting growth and margins beyond organic means.

The firm said the company would spend about 90 percent of the $6.6 billion in free cash flow it estimates for the 2018-2020 timeframe, on M&A or returning cash to shareholders compared to 17 percent in the 2015-2017 timeframe.

