On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he doesn't see a lot of upside in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN). He would sell the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) is an inexpensive stock, thinks Cramer. He added that the company posted a good quarter, but there's no catalyst that would lift the stock higher.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) didn't report a great quarter, said Cramer. The industrial America must report great quarters and this one wasn't good enough.

Instead of buying Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA), Cramer would rather buy Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) or Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) had a big run and it's time to sell a half of the position, believes Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't sell Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM).

Cramer likes Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), but the only stock he would own in the sector is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG).

