Big Bank Q3 Earnings Roundup
Big banks continued reporting their respective earnings reports Tuesday morning. Here is a roundup of how some of Wall Street's biggest banks performed in the third quarter.
Goldman Sachs
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) earned $5.02 per share in the third quarter on revenue of $8.33 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.17 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Net earnings for the quarter rose from $2.094 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $2.128 billion.
- Total assets rose from $907 billion at the end of June 2017 to $930 billion.
- Goldman Sachs repurchased 9.6 million shares of its common stock in the quarter worth $2.17 billion and declared a 75-cents per share dividend to be paid at the end of December.
- Shares of Goldman Sachs were trading higher by 1.07 percent at $245.00 early Tuesday morning.
Morgan Stanley
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) earned 93 cents per share in the third quarter on revenue of $9.20 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn 81 cents per share on revenue of $9.01 billion.
- Net income for the quarter rose from $1.6 billion a year ago to $1.8 billion.
- Annualized return on average common equity was 9.6 percent in the quarter and 9.8 percent for the first nine months of 2017.
- Book value and tangible value per common share were $38.87 and $33.86, respectively.
- During the quarter, the company bought back $1.25 billion worth of its common stock and declared a 25 cents quarterly dividend per share payable to investors at the end of October.
- Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading higher by 1.12 percent at $49.49 early Tuesday morning.
JPMorgan
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) earned $1.76 per share in the third quarter (reported on Oct. 12) on revenue of $26.2 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.65 per share on revenue of $25.2 billion.
- Analysts at Buckingham Research maintains a Neutral rating on JPMorgan's stock with an unchanged $100 price target following the report.
Citi
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) earned $1.42 per share in the third quarter (reported on Oct. 12) on revenue of $18.2 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $17.9 billion.
- Analysts at Societe Generale downgraded Citi's stock from Hold to Sell with a price target lowered from $70 to $65 after the earnings report.
Wells Fargo
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) earned $1.04 per share in the third quarter (reported on Oct. 13) on revenue of $21.93 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.03 per share on revenue of $22.4 billion.
- Wells Fargo's stock moved sharply lower in reaction to the earnings report.
