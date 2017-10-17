Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $19.29 billion.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $50.37 billion.
  • W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $966.83 million.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $809.05 million.
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $333.51 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $18.57 billion.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $415.23 million.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Wipro Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WIT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $360.24 million.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $362.27 million.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $562.24 million.
  • Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $365.40 million.

