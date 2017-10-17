10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.22 percent to $49.05 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $18.57 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares declined 0.22 percent to $146.51 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $50.37 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.67 percent to $194.50 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat sales for its third quarter. Domestic subscribers grew by 850,000 in the quarter (estimates called for about 770,000) and Netflix saw 4.45 million new international subscribers. Netflix shares gained 1.29 percent to $205.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $4.15 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares declined 0.17 percent to $242.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

After the markets close, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion after the closing bell. CSX shares climbed 1.74 percent to $53.76 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $966.83 million before the opening bell. Harley-Davidson shares rose 0.02 percent to $46.58 in after-hours trading.

Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Sonic shares dropped 3.23 percent to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $19.29 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.13 percent to $136.30 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. Grainger shares slipped 0.42 percent to $181.60 in after-hours trading.

