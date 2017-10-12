BWS Financial's Hamed Khorsand downgraded Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from Buy to Sell in an analyst note Thursday. Khorsand lowered BWS' target price on LendingTree from $285 to $194. The company is going to face some seasonal headwinds in the fourth quarter, which could have a negative impact on the stock price, the analyst said. (See Khorsand's track record here.)

LendingTree could post an inline third quarter earnings report, according to BWS. It had a strong showing in its mortgage business in the second quarter despite a decline in the mortgage business. The weakness in the new mortgages business and refinancing continued in Q3, the analyst said.

LendingTree's stock price is based on the recent strong growth of the business , and Khorsand said LendingTree could trade lower as the growth slows down. The company won't be able to grow at its recent rate, because it has been using acquisitions to sustain growth, he said.

Related Links:

RealtyShares Wins LendingTree Fintech Innovation Challenge, $10K At Benzinga Fintech Summit

If LendingTree Continues To Deliver, A Major Short Squeeze Could Be On The Horizon

Photo courtesy of LendingTree.

Latest Ratings for TREE Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 BWS Financial Downgrades Buy Sell Jun 2017 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform Feb 2017 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for TREE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BWS Financial Hamed Khorsand LendingTreeAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.