Analysts at Longbow Research turned bullish on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) after conducting first-hand checks and having conversations with franchisees. The firm's Alton Stump upgraded McDonald's stock rating from Neutral to Buy with a $183 price target.

After talking with franchisees, it is likely that McDonald's third-quarter comps will show a 4.0–4.5-percent gain, Stump commented in his upgrade note (see his track record here). This would mark an improvement from the 3.5-percent growth the analyst previously modeled and the consensus estimate of 3.4-percent growth. Perhaps more importantly, McDonald's growth rate in the third quarter implies a 5.3–5.8-percent growth rate on a two-year stacked basis.

McDonald's business was boosted by the launch of a beverage value promotion which may have driven an estimated 150 to 200 basis point sales lift, the analyst continued. The launch of new Signature Crafted sandwiches also accounted for a 150-basis-point year-over-year ticket lift in the third quarter, which marks an acceleration from a 100-basis-point lift in the second quarter. Also, the ongoing roll out of delivery may have driven an incremental 50-basis-point comp lift in the third quarter.

Beyond the third quarter, the analyst's checks and conversations reaffirmed the strength of the restaurant chain's turnaround story not only in the U.S. but internationally.

"Our expectations for MCD to report better than expected U.S. same-store sales growth in 3Q17 should drive both earnings and multiple upside," the analyst concluded. "Furthermore, the company has a couple of key initiatives that could drive further comp upside in coming quarters."

Related Links:

A Hidden Gem Among Dividend ETFs

Looking For Exposure To The Restaurant Sector? Try McDonald's Instead Of Domino's

Latest Ratings for MCD Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Longbow Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2017 Argus Maintains Buy Jul 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for MCD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Upgrades Restaurants Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.