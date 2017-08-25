Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking For Exposure To The Restaurant Sector? Try McDonald's Instead Of Domino's

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Looking For Exposure To The Restaurant Sector? Try McDonald's Instead Of Domino's
Related DPZ
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
Related MCD
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kite Pharma, Bank Of America And More
McDonald's Proposed Chinese Expansion
USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys McDonald's Corp, Broadcom, DISH Network Corp, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

Analysts at Argus Research no longer hold a bullish view on the pizza delivery chain Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) and suggest instead owning shares of the fast food giant McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

Argus' John Staszak downgraded Domino's stock from a Buy rating to a Hold, the first rating change the firm made on the stock since Sept. 15, 2009, when the stock was trading below $10 per share. After an incredible run that has greatly rewarded long-term shareholders, the time may have come for investors to move on.

The pizza delivery chain's recent earnings report is showing signs of a slowdown in international revenue and foreshadowing a slowdown in comparable sales on the domestic front, Staszak noted. In fact, after years of double-digit growth in the U.S. business, the company will likely begin posting a mid-single-digit comp growth rate.

tipranks.png

The company's margin growth moving forward will likely be limited as management will need to re-invest in the business, the analyst added. In addition, the company isn't immune to restaurant-wide trends of healthier and gourmet offerings.

Finally, Domino's may also need to contend with a new problem in finding new domestic franchisees, unless it is willing to sacrifice margins in its distribution operations.

Related Links:

Zacks Analyst: Take A Look At Food Stocks

Domino's CEO Promises To Improve International Business, Says 'We Know How To Get This Done'

Latest Ratings for DPZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus Fast FoodAnalyst Color Downgrades Restaurants Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ + MCD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kite Pharma, Bank Of America And More
McDonald's Proposed Chinese Expansion
Zacks Analyst: Take A Look At Food Stocks
Fast Food For Thought: McDonald's Reign As Burger King Remains Unchallenged
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DPZ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.