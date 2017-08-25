Looking For Exposure To The Restaurant Sector? Try McDonald's Instead Of Domino's
Analysts at Argus Research no longer hold a bullish view on the pizza delivery chain Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) and suggest instead owning shares of the fast food giant McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).
Argus' John Staszak downgraded Domino's stock from a Buy rating to a Hold, the first rating change the firm made on the stock since Sept. 15, 2009, when the stock was trading below $10 per share. After an incredible run that has greatly rewarded long-term shareholders, the time may have come for investors to move on.
The pizza delivery chain's recent earnings report is showing signs of a slowdown in international revenue and foreshadowing a slowdown in comparable sales on the domestic front, Staszak noted. In fact, after years of double-digit growth in the U.S. business, the company will likely begin posting a mid-single-digit comp growth rate.
The company's margin growth moving forward will likely be limited as management will need to re-invest in the business, the analyst added. In addition, the company isn't immune to restaurant-wide trends of healthier and gourmet offerings.
Finally, Domino's may also need to contend with a new problem in finding new domestic franchisees, unless it is willing to sacrifice margins in its distribution operations.
Related Links:
Zacks Analyst: Take A Look At Food Stocks
Domino's CEO Promises To Improve International Business, Says 'We Know How To Get This Done'
Latest Ratings for DPZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Argus
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jul 2017
|Longbow Research
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Stephens & Co.
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for DPZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Argus Fast FoodAnalyst Color Downgrades Restaurants Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.