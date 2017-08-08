25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 64.2 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss and disclosed topline results from Phase 2 study of pamrevlumab in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares rose 17.3 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 study of bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination plus atorvastatin met primary endpoint.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) rose 15.3 percent to $35.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) gained 14.1 percent to $42.47 as the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued a strong guidance.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares rose 8.3 percent to $87.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares rose 8.2 percent to $5.91 in pre-market trading. LendingClub reported a Q2 loss of $25.5 million.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) rose 8 percent to $16.26 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results. Susquehanna upgraded Rapid7 from Neutral to Positive.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) shares rose 7.4 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading. Vonage Holdings will replace CoreSite Realty in the S&P SmallCap 600 eon August 10.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.2 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Xunlei is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 16.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 6.6 percent to $9.92 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings.

Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) rose 5.6 percent to $9.82 in pre-market trading after surging 18.02 percent on Monday.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares rose 5 percent to $56.96 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 0.07 percent on Monday.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 4.9 percent to $14.67 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.78 percent on Monday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) rose 4 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading. Gilat posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.2 million.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) rose 3.4 percent to $15.89 in pre-market trading. Valeant posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $2.23 billion. The company also lowered its 2017 revenue forecast.

Bioamber Inc (NASDAQ: BIOA) fell 32.3 percent to $0.670 in pre-market trading. BioAmber reported an offering of common shares.

Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares fell 20.9 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 sales guidance. Janney Capital downgraded Depomed from Buy to Neutral.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares fell 13.9 percent to $21.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares fell 8.5 percent to $15.28 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss and issued a weak FY17 forecast.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 8.4 percent to $30.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 7 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 6.8 percent to $1.09 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) shares fell 6.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 adjusted earnings forecast.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 4.3 percent to $14.59 in pre-market trading. Hertz Global is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.

Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) fell 4 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading. Fogo De Chao is projected to release quarterly earnings today.

