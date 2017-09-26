Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) were trading lower by around 4 percent early Tuesday morning after the company reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings report.

The restaurant operator reported that it earned 99 cents per share in the quarter, which was in-line with the $1.00 per share Stephens' Will Slabaugh was expecting and the $0.99 per share Wall Street analysts were expecting. In fact, the earnings report marks the 11th consecutive quarter in which the company at the very least matched consensus EPS expectations.

However, the company's Olive Garden unit reported a same-store sale gain of 1.9 percent, which was short of the 2.0 percent the analyst was expecting and short of the consensus estimate of 2.8 percent. But despite a same-store sale miss, the company reaffirmed its status as a "sustained out-performer in a difficult restaurant environment."

Yet despite another positive top-line result, the stock's multiple isn't particularly attractive, Slabaugh commented. The company's status as an outperformer is already reflected in at 9.7x 2018E adjusted EBITDA and investors looking to buy the stock are better off waiting for a better entry point.

Slabaugh maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Darden's stock with an unchanged $95 price target.

Related Links:

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2017

8 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2017

Latest Ratings for DRI Date Firm Action From To Mar 2017 BTIG Research Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2017 Argus Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2016 Deutsche Bank Downgrades Buy Hold View More Analyst Ratings for DRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Olive GardenAnalyst Color Earnings News Restaurants Analyst Ratings Movers General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.