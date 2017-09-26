8 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares dropped 0.61 percent to $63.11 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares slipped 0.34 percent to $34.75 in pre-market trading.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its guidance for the year. Red Hat shares surged 3.35 percent to $109.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $325.27 million. FactSet shares gained 0.01 percent to $170.82 in after-hours trading.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Ascena Retail shares climbed 15.21 percent to $2.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Ascena Retail shares climbed 15.21 percent to $2.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion in the latest quarter. Nike will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares declined 0.53 percent to $52.95 in after-hours trading.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share. SYNNEX shares jumped 8.39 percent to $126.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares rose 0.90 percent to $83.89 in after-hours trading.

