Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2017 4:46am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2017
Related CCL
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 25
Barron's 400 ETF Adds Exposure To Energy, Financial Services Names
Related DRI
5 Easy Ways To Get A Free (Or At Least Cheaper) Meal
11 Restaurants With The Most Exposure To The Houston Market

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $325.27 million.
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $890.62 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $123.00 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTAS + CCL)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 25
Five Overvalued Stocks With Earnings On The Way
Barron's 400 ETF Adds Exposure To Energy, Financial Services Names
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Choppy Waters Ahead For Carnival Corp?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CCL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.