Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $325.27 million.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $890.62 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $123.00 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...