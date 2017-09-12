Everything You Need To Keep Up With Apple's iPhone X Unveil

The months of hype are finally over. Tuesday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is finally set to unveil its 10-year anniversary iPhone models at a special event from Apple Campus starting at 1 p.m. EST. Reports have surfaced that Apple will be releasing its conventional iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus upgrades, as well as a special iPhone X model.

Despite several leaks about device features, Apple enthusiasts and investors will be watching the event closely to see the new devices with their own eyes for the first time. In addition to the iPhones, Apple is also expected to release a new Apple Watch and a new Apple TV.

Apple shares are up more than 40 percent this year heading into the event, and Apple bulls are hoping the iPhone 8 and iPhone X do not disappoint.

How To Watch

1. Apple investors and tech enthusiasts can watch the event via several live stream options:

If you already have the latest Apple TV, you can download the Apple Events app from the App Store. In addition to watching the live stream, the app also provides access to video of all of Apple’s previous special events as well.

If you have an older Apple TV version, just turn on your device today during the event and Apple will be streaming live on the “Apple Events” channel.

2. If you don’t have an Apple TV, the event will be streaming live on Apple’s website on the Apple Events page here. You will need a device that runs Safari or Microsoft Edge.

Follow The Event Live

For people who can’t watch the live stream, there are several ways to follow along via live online blogs.

Benzinga Pro will be live blogging the event, keeping traders appraised of any potential market-moving news.

In addition to Benzinga Pro’s newsfeed, several other sites will be live blogging the event:

Follow the event on Endgadget here.

Follow the event on Mashable here.

Follow the event on CNet here.

Apple Expert's Take

For expert commentary on everything Apple brings to the table today, make sure to tune in to Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep morning show on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. EST for special guest Loup Ventures’ Apple expert analyst Gene Munster.

