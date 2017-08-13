Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls in retail included a look at a top department store operator and at an e-commerce company.

Bearish calls in retail featured two struggling department store operators and a top sporting goods purveyor.

The calendar page has turned and summer is beginning to wind down, but Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the most bullish and the most bearish calls from the past week, when the big retailers began taking their turns in the earnings spotlight.

Bulls

" Nordstrom RemainsA Bright Spot In A Dismal Quarter For Retail" by Dustin Blitchok features a look at why luxury retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) stood out among the latest quarterly results at retailers. See how big a part e-commerce performance had to play in the results, and whether the company is poised to go private.

Brett Hershman's "Analysis Shows Foot Locker Can Stand Its Ground Against Amazon" shows why analysts believe recent woes at Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) may provide a good buying opportunity at current depressed levels. And see why the specialty retailer has little to fear from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

In "Wayfair Excels By Any Measure After 'Blowout' Q2," Mark Fritz points out that spectacular results at household goods e-commerce company Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) pleased one analyst, who said that the prospects for the current quarter are bright as well. What should investors focus on in the third quarter?

Bears

Analysts have noted the several factors that challenge Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and its peers, according to "Kohl's Structural Pressures Are Not Abating" by Shanthi Rexaline. These include struggling middle income shoppers and growing online competition. See why an earnings beat was not enough to lift investor worries.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Analyst Warns Dick's Sporting Goods Guidance Could Be At Risk," see how a combination of poor weather and a perceived peak in the athleisure trend have compounded the issues at Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS). But how does it stack up against other sporting goods retailers?

"Stay Away From The Real Estate Play In Retail" by Wayne Duggan takes a look at how Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) and other retailers are being pressured to consider selling or spinning off their valuable real estate properties to unlock value. But is that the quick fix that activists claim it is, or just a delay in their inevitable declines?

