Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has suffered its share of problems since last week, causing shares to reach a new four-year low. However, in some positive news, the company reported a second-quarter an earnings beat after Tuesday's close.

Chipotle delivered Q2 earnings of $2.32 per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales fell short by $20 million, at $1.17 billion.

Comps were up 8.1 percent in Q2, although comps may have been negatively impacted over the last few days due to the latest norovirus outbreak. The company expects full-year 2017 comps to increase in the high single digits.

“While we maintain previously voiced concerns around new unit AUVs and margin progression, on the call we will be looking for further color around comp and profitability expectations in light of what we expect has been a recently negative turn in trends from norovirus and other neg. publicity," Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh said in a note. "Our rating is UW, and our price target and estimates are under review."

Shares of Chipotle were up nearly 4 percent ahead of the earnings call, trading at $361.24 at time of publication.

Image credit: Steven Depolo, Flickr

Latest Ratings for CMG Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Argus Downgrades Buy Hold Jul 2017 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jul 2017 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for CMG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Stephens Will SlabaughAnalyst Color Earnings News Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.