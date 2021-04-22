12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares rose 19.0% to $3.82 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 24.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $2.95. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 2.81% to $0.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 564, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 2.48% to $3.3. SG Blocks's trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $11.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 119.7K shares, which is 0.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock increased by 1.18% to $20.57. At the close, Ballard Power Systems's trading volume reached 28.2K shares. This is 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

Losers

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock declined by 3.81% to $7.33 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.5K, accounting for 2.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $627.1 million.

Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares declined by 2.53% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.7K, accounting for 11.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.5 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 1.75% to $2.81. This security traded at a volume of 7.8K shares come close, making up 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.4 million.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock declined by 1.71% to $12.59. Infrastructure and Energy's trading volume hit 13.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.3 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock fell 1.62% to $2.43. Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume hit 10.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.8 million.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares fell 1.1% to $2.72. At the close, Safe Bulkers's trading volume reached 72.6K shares. This is 8.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.6 million.