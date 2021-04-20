12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares moved upwards by 7.72% to $4.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 918 shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $26.2. Turtle Beach's trading volume hit 8.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock moved upwards by 1.82% to $3.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 426 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock rose 1.64% to $19.73. Sally Beauty Holdings's trading volume hit 142.1K shares by close, accounting for 7.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares increased by 1.58% to $24.93. Tupperware Brands's trading volume hit 41.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 0.99% to $2.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.

Losers

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock declined by 3.62% to $2.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.4K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 2.51% to $0.51. Naked Brand Group's trading volume hit 166.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $323.9 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 2.46% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.4K, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.2 million.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock decreased by 2.39% to $33.97. At the close, Nordstrom's trading volume reached 115.7K shares. This is 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 2.31% to $33.45. Blink Charging's trading volume hit 5.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 2.13% to $2.08. At the close, Vinco Ventures's trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.