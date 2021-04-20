12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock rose 5.26% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 43.6K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares increased by 5.09% to $4.95. Kindred Biosciences's trading volume hit 179.2K shares by close, accounting for 36.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.1 million.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock increased by 4.75% to $93.83. This security traded at a volume of 300.3K shares come close, making up 10.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares increased by 4.17% to $845.0. Intuitive Surgical's trading volume hit 122.6K shares by close, accounting for 21.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 2.95% to $0.46. This security traded at a volume of 4.9K shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.67. At the close, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 519 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

Losers

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock fell 4.43% to $0.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares decreased by 3.44% to $1.97. VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock fell 3.25% to $1.49. Hoth Therapeutics's trading volume hit 45.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock decreased by 2.36% to $20.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.4K shares, which is 0.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.99. This security traded at a volume of 24.2K shares come close, making up 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares decreased by 1.97% to $0.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.9K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.