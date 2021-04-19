12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares increased by 3.52% to $146.29 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 53.4K shares come close, making up 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $1.59. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5K shares, which is 0.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares increased by 1.83% to $4.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 368, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 1.75% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.9K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 1.71% to $0.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102 shares, which is 0.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares increased by 1.52% to $8.68. At the close, Wunong Net Technology Co's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 2.88% to $0.54 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 707.4K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $346.4 million.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock declined by 2.01% to $3.99. Elys Game Technology's trading volume hit 117 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock decreased by 1.63% to $41.17. At the close, Vroom's trading volume reached 40.4K shares. This is 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 1.24% to $4.79. Oriental Culture Holding's trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares fell 1.09% to $7.26. Shift Technologies's trading volume hit 3.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $610.4 million.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock declined by 0.85% to $8.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.