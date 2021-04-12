11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $2.83 during Monday's after-market session. Kosmos Energy's trading volume hit 208.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares moved upwards by 2.46% to $25.82. At the close, Continental Resources's trading volume reached 129.2K shares. This is 5.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 2.08% to $3.43. At the close, Independence Contract's trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares increased by 1.88% to $1.62. At the close, TOP Ships's trading volume reached 7.4K shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.

NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) shares rose 1.69% to $3.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 83.1K, accounting for 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.9 million.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock moved upwards by 1.23% to $7.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 39.3K, accounting for 0.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) stock declined by 5.06% to $3.76 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 1.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock declined by 5.0% to $34.9. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 billion.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock declined by 4.86% to $44.57. At the close, TC Energy's trading volume reached 33.5K shares. This is 1.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 billion.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares fell 1.01% to $6.88. At the close, Recon Technology's trading volume reached 612 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.

Total (NYSE:TOT) stock decreased by 0.96% to $44.5. At the close, Total's trading volume reached 251.4K shares. This is 10.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 billion.