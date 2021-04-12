12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 3.88% to $1.07 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 546 shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock increased by 2.16% to $2.36. This security traded at a volume of 750 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $1.5. At the close, SeaChange International's trading volume reached 35.0K shares. This is 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock increased by 1.6% to $8.21. Harmonic's trading volume hit 88.9K shares by close, accounting for 14.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $827.9 million.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares moved upwards by 1.48% to $55.36. Impinj's trading volume hit 3.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 1.14% to $3.53. Aurora Mobile's trading volume hit 5.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $408.5 million.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 4.57% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume reached 42.9K shares. This is 11.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares decreased by 3.65% to $3.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.5K, accounting for 3.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 3.33% to $2.91. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares declined by 2.54% to $5.38. Wrap Technologies's trading volume hit 28.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.5 million.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 2.43% to $1.61. At the close, Safe-T Gr's trading volume reached 11.3K shares. This is 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 1.38% to $1.43. Color Star Technology's trading volume hit 45.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.