12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock moved upwards by 30.53% to $4.36 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Anchiano Therapeutics's trading volume reached 773.3K shares. This is 27.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock increased by 6.66% to $4.0. XTL Biopharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 21.5K shares by close, accounting for 73.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock moved upwards by 5.86% to $6.5. This security traded at a volume of 705 shares come close, making up 0.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock rose 4.43% to $4.47. Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume hit 11.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.1 million.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares increased by 4.37% to $4.29. At the close, Fortress Biotech's trading volume reached 4.9K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.7 million.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) stock increased by 4.24% to $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma's trading volume hit 18.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock decreased by 8.51% to $5.7 during Friday's after-market session. Monopar Therapeutics's trading volume hit 150 shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares decreased by 7.93% to $2.09. This security traded at a volume of 25.3K shares come close, making up 5.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.0 million.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares decreased by 6.48% to $2.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9K shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares fell 6.19% to $1.82. At the close, Dare Bioscience's trading volume reached 3.4K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares fell 5.6% to $1.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.9 million.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock decreased by 5.26% to $11.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.7K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.0 million.