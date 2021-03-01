12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares increased by 6.57% to $1.62 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Luokung Technology's trading volume reached 73.3K shares. This is 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $514.9 million.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $2.87. Creative Realities's trading volume hit 16.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.

Sea (NYSE:SE) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $253.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 184.2K shares, which is 4.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.8 billion.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 1.95% to $2.09. At the close, 9F's trading volume reached 5.0K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.9 million.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock moved upwards by 1.62% to $131.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.3K, accounting for 0.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 1.56% to $3.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 46.8K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) stock decreased by 3.95% to $18.5 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, SciPlay's trading volume reached 6.9K shares. This is 1.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) stock declined by 3.29% to $1855.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 8.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock decreased by 2.09% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.5K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.9 million.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock fell 1.79% to $316.0. Spotify Technology's trading volume hit 35.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 billion.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares declined by 1.42% to $9.07. At the close, AMC Entertainment's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 1.41% to $4.2. At the close, IZEA Worldwide's trading volume reached 5.5K shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.9 million.