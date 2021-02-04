12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares increased by 32.84% to $2.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Charles & Colvard's trading volume hit 913.5K shares by close, accounting for 232.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock increased by 7.42% to $2.75. LAIX's trading volume hit 506.0K shares by close, accounting for 213.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $99.25. This security traded at a volume of 6.0K shares come close, making up 1.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares increased by 3.46% to $2.69. At the close, RYB Education's trading volume reached 15.2K shares. This is 49.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $2.06. ZHONGCHAO's trading volume hit 40.1K shares by close, accounting for 10.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares rose 2.81% to $11.7. At the close, Ford Motor's trading volume reached 9.0 million shares. This is 11.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 16.09% to $12.0 during Thursday's after-market session. ATA Creativity Global's trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 8160.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $376.2 million.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 12.93% to $9.03. At the close, GoPro's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 24.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares fell 8.63% to $34.0. This security traded at a volume of 189.5K shares come close, making up 14.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock declined by 6.98% to $8.0. At the close, Wah Fu Education Group's trading volume reached 47.6K shares. This is 20.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 6.57% to $2.56. At the close, Meten EdtechX Education's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 223.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.

Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock declined by 6.52% to $31.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.1K, accounting for 1.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.5 million.