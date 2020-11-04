12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock increased by 11.36% to $63.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.0K, accounting for 14.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) stock increased by 7.12% to $3.91. This security traded at a volume of 3.7K shares come close, making up 4.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock rose 7.0% to $138.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 16.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares rose 5.59% to $70.0. This security traded at a volume of 76.5K shares come close, making up 13.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares moved upwards by 4.53% to $99.04. Qualys's trading volume hit 56.0K shares by close, accounting for 14.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock moved upwards by 3.95% to $7.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 1.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock declined by 12.13% to $24.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Ping Identity Holding's trading volume hit 98.6K shares by close, accounting for 11.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock decreased by 5.58% to $87.54. At the close, GDS Holdings's trading volume reached 88.1K shares. This is 8.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock declined by 3.3% to $1.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 545 shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 2.54% to $2.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.0K, accounting for 0.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.8 million.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares fell 2.37% to $64.05. At the close, Endava's trading volume reached 140.7K shares. This is 92.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares declined by 1.98% to $73.23. This security traded at a volume of 829.8K shares come close, making up 25.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion.