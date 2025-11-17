Why Stryker Stock May Be Headed For A Prolonged Slowdown

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is currently in Phase 8 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly charts, and the stock has just broken its Cakra formation. This is a major bearish development within the framework and suggests a prolonged period of underperformance. Here's what went wrong and what investors should prepare for.

Stryker's Cakra Formation Breakdown

According to the Adhishthana Principles, stocks typically form a Cakra structure between Phases 4–8. This structure, shaped like a channel or arc, generally carries bullish implications. A clean breakout in Phase 9 then launches the Himalayan Formation, a powerful, sustained bullish move.

Stryker began its Cakra formation in September 2022 around the $200 level. From then through the early sessions of Phase 8, the stock traded neatly inside the arc. However, midway through Phase 8, the stock broke below the lower arc, triggering the Move of Pralaya.

Fig.1 Stryker Corporation Cakra Breakdown (Source:Adhishthana.com)

As summarized in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"When the underlying breaks the Cakra on the flip side, consolidation typically extends into the Guna triads.

The move that follows is highly significant, and selling pressure can be extremely strong.

This is called the Move of Pralaya."

And that's exactly what Stryker is now experiencing.

Since the breakdown, the stock has fallen ~9%. While a brief rebound attempt was made, it was immediately sold into, right at the Cakra's arc, validating the breakdown and confirming the bearish shift.

Cycle Outlook: More Weakness Ahead

Because a Move of Pralaya has been triggered in Phase 8, this isn't a short-term pullback. The underperformance can stretch for multiple phases until the Guna Triads (Phases 14–16) begin, meaning Stryker may face an extended period of weakness and sluggishness.

This aligns with the stock's price behavior and the broader structural message from the Adhishthana cycle.

Holders may want to consider hedging exposure or reducing position size.



may want to consider hedging exposure or reducing position size. Prospective buyers should avoid building fresh long positions at this stage.



Even options flow reflects the shift: November expiry shows heavy OTM call writing, signaling bearish expectations, and even put writers around the $370 strike appear to be under pressure.

Investor Outlook

Stryker's pulses aren't looking healthy. The stock is still in the early phase of its Pralaya move, and selling pressure is likely to intensify. Importantly, a Cakra breakdown often reflects deeper, fundamental, or structural issues, not just technical weaknesses. For now, caution is the right stance.

