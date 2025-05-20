Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Slams US Chip Export Curbs As 'Exactly Wrong For America,' Praises Chinese AI Researchers As 'World-Class'

In a wide-ranging interview at Computex 2025, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang asserted that Chinese artificial intelligence researchers are “world-class” while criticizing U.S. chip export controls as counterproductive to America’s technological leadership.

What Happened: Speaking with Ben Thompson after his Computex keynote in Taiwan, Huang strongly criticized U.S. export restrictions that banned Nvidia’s H20 chip sales to China, calling them “exactly wrong for America.” He revealed that Nvidia wrote off $5.5 billion in inventory and walked away from approximately $15 billion in sales due to these restrictions.

“China’s doing fantastic, 50% of the world’s AI researchers are Chinese and you’re not going to hold them back,” Huang said. “These are not Chinese AI researchers, they’re world-class AI researchers. You walk up and down the aisles of Anthropic or OpenAI or DeepMind, there’s a whole bunch of AI researchers there, and they’re from China.”

Huang warned that preventing American companies from competing in China, where “50% of the developers are,” makes “absolutely no sense from a computing infrastructure perspective.” He advocated for allowing American companies to compete in China to “offset the trade deficit, generate tax income for the American people, build, hire jobs, create more jobs.”

Why It Matters: Huang’s comments come amid intensifying U.S.-China tensions over technology exports, particularly AI chips. Nvidia recently faced additional export restrictions affecting its H20 processor sales to China, resulting in substantial financial losses. Huang previously told CNBC that China could become a $50 billion AI market within the next few years, representing a “tremendous loss” for American companies if they cannot participate.

The Nvidia CEO also emphasized the economic potential of AI, predicting that AI and robotics will likely expand global GDP by addressing labor shortages. He suggested that businesses would readily pay “$100,000 a year” for AI assistants to amplify human productivity, especially in sectors struggling with staffing.

