This Tenet Healthcare Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

DA Davidson analyst Tom White upgraded eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10.75 price target. eXp World shares closed at $7.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10.75 price target. eXp World shares closed at $7.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $150 to $195. Tenet Healthcare shares closed at $164.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $150 to $195. Tenet Healthcare shares closed at $164.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $320 to $385. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $378.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying EXPI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock