This Tenet Healthcare Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- DA Davidson analyst Tom White upgraded eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10.75 price target. eXp World shares closed at $7.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $150 to $195. Tenet Healthcare shares closed at $164.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $320 to $385. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $378.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
