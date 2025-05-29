May 29, 2025 10:27 AM 1 min read

This Tenet Healthcare Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson analyst Tom White upgraded eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10.75 price target. eXp World shares closed at $7.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $150 to $195. Tenet Healthcare shares closed at $164.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter upgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $320 to $385. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $378.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying EXPI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$257.01-6.89%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.44
Growth
91.13
Quality
66.21
Value
8.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EXPI Logo
EXPIeXp World Holdings Inc
$8.9817.1%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$463.11-4.52%
HCA Logo
HCAHCA Healthcare Inc
$383.321.29%
SUI Logo
SUISun Communities Inc
$122.031.05%
THC Logo
THCTenet Healthcare Corp
$168.792.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved