HP Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins SentinelOne, Best Buy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of HP Inc. HPQ fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
HP reported second-quarter revenue of $13.22 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, missing estimates of 80 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
HP shares dipped 7.8% to $25.08 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Brooge Energy Limited BROG shares dipped 59.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Brooge Energy announced voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S declined 13.7% to $16.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 12.6% to $15.22 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA shares declined 12.4% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.
- Caleres, Inc. CAL fell 10% to $14.74 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY fell 4.7% to $8.44 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation shares jumped more than 28% on Wednesday after the company completed a round of raising capital, which included a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY slipped 3% to $69.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter earnings miss and lowered its guidance.
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.